0 Tax-free holiday in Mississippi will include school supplies for the first time

MISSISSIPPI - The tax-free holiday is approaching in Mississippi – but with a twist. School supplies will be tax free.

For the last decade, the weekend has only applied to clothes.

Looking at the school supply list across DeSoto County, parents spend $38 to $80 on school supplies.

Christina Knight told FOX13 her family has experienced the range in prices every school year.

“My sister has a daughter and a son. I see her struggle to buy school supplies, it’s a lot of money,” Knight said.

Sales tax in Mississippi is 7%. On average, parents will be able to save between $3.50 to $7.00 a child on school supplies on tax-free weekend.

It’s money that adds up quick.

“I don’t know why it’s taken so long… why is fashion more important than the supplies that children are using to be educated with. I never understood that logic,” said Andrew Gattas.

Gattas works for Knowledge Tree, a school supply store in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

He explained parents won’t have to shop in Arkansas or Tennessee to get tax-free school supplies anymore – and that helps business.

“You know its always good to keep dollars local,” Gattas said.

Knight told FOX13 her sister has been waiting until tax-free weekend to do her shopping.

“I think it's incredible. I think it’s great that what we are doing for parents, and it’s definitely needed,” Knight said.

To see the complete list of school supplies, click here.

