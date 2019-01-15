Tax Prep program aims to help with burden of filing

Looking for tax help?
The City of Memphis is invested in United Way's Free Tax Prep program, and according to a news release, they hope to exceed last year's numbers of serving individuals and families by helping them receive returns totaling over $12 million.
More than 120,000 Memphians qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable credit for workers. If you make 55-thousand dollars or less, get your taxes prepared for FREE today.
Just call 211 to find a Free Tax Prep location near you or complete your return online at myfreetaxes.com
