  • Tax Prep program aims to help with burden of filing

    The City of Memphis is invested in United Way's Free Tax Prep program,  and according to a news release, they hope to exceed last year's numbers of serving individuals and families by helping them receive returns totaling over $12 million.

    More than 120,000 Memphians qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable credit for workers. If you make 55-thousand dollars or less, get your taxes prepared for FREE today.  

    Just call 211 to find a Free Tax Prep location near you or complete your return online at myfreetaxes.com   

