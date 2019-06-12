  • Taylor Jenkins named Memphis Grizzlies' fifth head coach in 10 years

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies have hired a new head coach.

    The team announced Tuesday that Taylor Jenkins would be its next head coach.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the franchise hired Jenkins, who as was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.  

    Jenkins will replace J.B. Bickerstaff, who was let go at the end of the previous season. 

    Bickerstaff and the Grizzlies finished the NBA season with a 33-49 record. It was his first full season as the franchise's head coach; he was promoted to interim head coach during the 2017-18 season after David Fizdale was fired.

    Jenkins rise is interesting. He studied economics at the University of Pennsylvania. 

    The 34-year-old got his start as an intern with the San Antonio Spurs. He has spent time as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks and was head coach of the G-League’s Austin Toros.

    Jenkins will be the Grizzlies’ fifth head coach in 10 years. He will be introduced as head coach Wednesday at 2 p.m.

