TBI agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Memphis, man identified

    By: Courtney Mickens , Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TBI agents and forensic scientists are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Westwood.

    FOX13 has been pushing for answers after a man was stopped by police Wednesday night, then later died from gun shots.

    Investigators have identified the man shot and killed as D'Mario Perkins, 29.

    According to the TBI, Perkins made immediate threats of suicide to officers with a handgun, then immediately fired his weapon.

    Investigators with the TBI said that's when officers fired their weapons.

    Afterwards, Perkins was found with one gunshot wound and died from his injures a short time later.

    TBI and MPD were on the scene at S. Third St. and Mitchell Rd.

    Streets were blocked near Mitchell and Brooks down to Gill Rd.

