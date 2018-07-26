TBI agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TBI agents and forensic scientists are responding to an officer-involved shooting in South Memphis.
Investigators say a man is dead on the scene following a traffic stop.
Memphis police are on the scene at S. Third St. and Mitchell Rd.
The TBI is now taking over the investigation.
I’m on the way from Nashville. ETA TBD. https://t.co/1k30931Q6l— Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) July 26, 2018
Streets are blocked near Mitchell and Brooks down to Gill Rd.
We have a crew on the scene learning more information. Stay with us for updates on this case.
TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists are en route to a reported officer-involved shooting in Memphis. Media: PIO @TBIJoshDeVine is on the way to the scene as well, and will provide details once he arrives. pic.twitter.com/pJKVZh12iq— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 26, 2018
