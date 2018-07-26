  • TBI agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TBI agents and forensic scientists are responding to an officer-involved shooting in South Memphis.

    Investigators say a man is dead on the scene following a traffic stop.

    Memphis police are on the scene at S. Third St. and Mitchell Rd.

    The TBI is now taking over the investigation.

    Streets are blocked near Mitchell and Brooks down to Gill Rd.

    We have a crew on the scene learning more information. Stay with us for updates on this case.

