TBI agents searching for missing 11 month old in Tennessee

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. - TBI investigators need your help searching for a missing toddler.
Legend Creed Soales is only 11 months old. Agents said he was last seen in DeKalb County in middle Tennessee.
Officers believe he might be in the company of Shawn Soales.
Legend is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He's 2'6" tall and weighs 21 lbs.
Agents don't know what the child was wearing at the time of his disappearance. It's also unclear what direction he could be traveling.
If you have any information on Legend's whereabouts, please reach out to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Couple kicked out of Southaven church because they wouldn't end 'forbidden' marriage and 'repent'
- Sister of Cordova mother who disappeared months ago fears she won't be found alive
- Curtis Watson to undergo mental evaluation, could be given death penalty, DA says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}