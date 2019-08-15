  • TBI agents searching for missing 11 month old in Tennessee

    DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. - TBI investigators need your help searching for a missing toddler.

    Legend Creed Soales is only 11 months old. Agents said he was last seen in DeKalb County in middle Tennessee.

    Officers believe he might be in the company of Shawn Soales.

    Legend is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He's 2'6" tall and weighs 21 lbs. 

    Agents don't know what the child was wearing at the time of his disappearance. It's also unclear what direction he could be traveling.

    If you have any information on Legend's whereabouts, please reach out to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

