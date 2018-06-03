  • TBI: Brothers charged with murder for stabbing a man to death in Tennessee

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Two Tennessee brothers are charged with murder after they stabbed a man to death in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

    Travis and Daniel Peters are charged in the stabbing death of Joshua L. Beasley. According to TBI, on Saturday morning, officers with the Bean Station Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Ned Clark Road on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located Beasley at a neighboring residence suffering from apparent stab wounds.

    He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

    On Saturday afternoon, Travis Peters was arrested and booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $2 million bond. Daniel Peters remains at large.

    If anybody knows the whereabouts of Daniel Peters, contact TBI at 423-854-4161.

