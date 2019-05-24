0 TBI cancels Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl reportedly taken by man after traffic stop in Tennessee

UPDATE:

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Octavia Shaw has been found safe and the suspect was captured.

#AMBERAlert NEWS ALERT: A tipster spotted Matias Martinez and Octavia Shaw in the area where they disappeared last night and called authorities.



We're pleased to report she's been safely recovered and he's in custody!



Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/lOhW3LG22e — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 24, 2019

-----------

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 23-month-old girl who was reportedly taken by a man following a traffic stop.

Authorities are searching for 1-year-old Octavia Shaw and the suspect – Matias Martinez, 37 – near Chattanooga, Tenn.

According to TBI, Martinez reportedly took off on foot with the child following a traffic stop on Boyscout Road.

TBI also released a photo taken from the police dashcam footage showing the suspect and the child before he allegedly ran away with her.

MORE #AMBERAlert DETAILS: Here's a still of the dash cam video, provided by @hcsotn, from this afternoon's traffic stop, representing the last-known clothing both individuals are wearing. Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Octavia or Matias.



Please retweet to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/TRUpIW669E — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 24, 2019

The photo shows the child wearing a blue dress and the suspect wearing a blue shirt with an unidentified logo on it.

Investigators did not specify whether or not the man knew the child.

Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨AMBER ALERT🚨: We need your help to find 23-month-old Octavia Shaw!



The suspect, 37-year-old Matias Martinez, reportedly took off on foot with the child following a traffic stop on Boyscout Road.



Please retweet to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/4XmLN2PdAn — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 24, 2019

