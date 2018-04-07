TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body

A heartbreaking end to the search for the missing Tennessee boy.
ALERT: Ongoing investigative efforts in the case of missing five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels have led to a charge of Criminal Homicide for the boy’s father, Joseph Ray Daniels, who is currently in custody. He is believed to have killed the child and hid the body several days ago. pic.twitter.com/Sxfd6Flaqd— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 7, 2018
Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for Joseph Daniels for three days.
At one point officials were using helicopters in hopes to bring him out of hiding.
On Saturday the TBI held a news conference where they released Joe Clyde Daniels had been arrested for killing his son.
Officials said he killed him and hid the body several days ago.
