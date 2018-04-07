  • TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body

    A heartbreaking end to the search for the missing Tennessee boy. 

    Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for Joseph Daniels for three days. 

    At one point officials were using helicopters in hopes to bring him out of hiding.

    On Saturday the TBI held a news conference where they released Joe Clyde Daniels had been arrested for killing his son. 

    Officials said he killed him and hid the body several days ago. 

     

     

