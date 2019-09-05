TBI gives $32,250 in rewards to citizens that assisted in capturing Curtis Watson

The TBI has rewarded about $32,250 to people that helped agents capture Curtis Watson.
Agents captured Watson last month about ten miles away from the prison he escaped from.
>>After 5-day search, Curtis Watson captured by authorities Sunday morning
According to TBI, Watson was spotted on a home security camera around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Graves Ave.
Watson had changed his clothing and appeared to be wearing camo bib overalls and a hat while carrying a camp backpack.
Authorities said Watson was also responsible for strangling and killing a 64-year-old jail administrator, Debra Johnson.
According to TBI, the initial reward of $30,000 for information about Watson was increased. Officials said the FBI and U.S. Marshals have each contributed $10,000, raising the total ransom reward to $52,500.
It’s unclear if the extra money was distributed.
