TBI gives $32,250 in rewards to citizens that assisted in capturing Curtis Watson

    The TBI has rewarded about $32,250 to people that helped agents capture Curtis Watson.

    Agents captured Watson last month about ten miles away from the prison he escaped from.

    According to TBI, Watson was spotted on a home security camera around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Graves Ave. 

    Watson had changed his clothing and appeared to be wearing camo bib overalls and a hat while carrying a camp backpack.

    Authorities said Watson was also responsible for strangling and killing a 64-year-old jail administrator, Debra Johnson.

    According to TBI, the initial reward of $30,000 for information about Watson was increased. Officials said the FBI and U.S. Marshals have each contributed $10,000, raising the total ransom reward to $52,500.

    It’s unclear if the extra money was distributed.

