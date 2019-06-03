TBI identifies man killed during officer-involved shooting in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Collierville.
According to the TBI, agents responded to the scene on Valleywood Cove.
CPD told the TBI they responded to an "armed-suicidal call" around 8:10 Monday morning. Police gave the man killed repeated demands to put the weapon down, according to the TBI.
The officer(s) that fired the fatal shot will not be identified at this time. The TBI identified the man killed as David Hoal, 60.
According to the TBI, at least one officer fired the shots which killed Hoal in the backyard of the house.
Multiple officers and agents are still on the scene.
We can now confirm the officer-involved shooting in the 900-block of Valleywood Cove was a fatality. Media - please stage at the corner of Valleywood Cv. & Valleywood Dr. for updates. pic.twitter.com/9lBYjXIj8X— Keli McAlister (@TBIKeli) June 3, 2019
Agents and officers are digging for information to determine what caused the deadly shooting. Watch FOX13 News at 5 for the latest information on the case.
