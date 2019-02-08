0 TBI identifies man shot and killed by SCSO deputies at Memphis hotel

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The man who was shot and killed by Shelby County deputies at a Memphis hotel has been identified as Jason Matthew Hill, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Gardentree Hotel in the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks Drive. The hotel is located near Southwest Tennessee Community College off I-40.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began to unfold around 3:35 p.m. Thursday. A special operations unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant to someone at the Gardentree Hotel in Memphis.

TBI officials said deputies from the narcotics unit were attempting to serve the man a warrant when he saw them in the parking lot and began shooting.

SCSO spokesman Lt. Anthony Bucker described it as an “exchange of gunfire” between deputies and the suspect.

Buckner said that person – who has now been identified as Jason Matthew Hill – was shot and killed during the exchange. TBI officials said two of the deputies struck the man and killed him.

According to the Shelby County warrants website, Hill was wanted for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. The warrant ws issued on February 7, the day of the deadly shooting, according to the website.

The incident all happened outside the hotel, officials said.

No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire, according to TBI. The deputies involved are now temporarily relieved of duty pending the outcome of TBI's investigation.

It is unclear how long the suspect had been at the hotel or if the special unit is searching for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The TBI is investigating the deadly shooting.

