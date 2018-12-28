  • TBI investigating after man dies while in custody of Tennessee deputies

    WHITE CO., Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a man while in custody of Tennessee deputies has prompted an inspection by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

    At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents were called to investigate the death of Mauris Crespos on Thursday.

    Preliminary information leads investigators to believe a vehicle crashed and rolled over in DeKalb County. 

    Authorities found a passenger from the vehicle just over the county line in White County.

    TBI agents are looking into initial reports that Crespos started to assault officers when county deputies approached him and a taser was deployed.

    According to the TBI, Crespos was handcuffed and transported to the jail. The deputy reported that Crespos was found unresponsive when they arrived at the jail.

    He was taken to the White County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

