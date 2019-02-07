0 TBI investigating deadly shooting involving Shelby County deputy at Memphis hotel

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The TBI is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy.

According to officials, the shooting happened at the Gardentree Hotel in the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks Drive. The hotel is located near Southwest Tennessee Community College off I-40.

New details were released in the deadly shooting at a Memphis hotel Thursday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A special operations unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant to someone at the Gardentree Hotel in Memphis.

At that point, Lt. Anthony Buckner with SCSO said there was an “exchange of gunfire” between deputies and the individual.

Buckner said that person – who has not yet been identified – was shot and killed during the exchange.

The incident all happened outside the hotel, officials said.

It is unclear how long the suspect had been at the hotel or if the special unit is searching for anyone else in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story, and we have crews at the scene.

