TBI investigating double shooting in Ripley, 1 person dead

RIPLEY, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting in Ripley, Tennessee.
The Ripley police said two people were shot on Church Street before midnight.
One person was killed, and the other was airlifted to Regional One.
The TBi was called in to help because the Ripley police department is such a small department.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
