TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Decatur County

DECATUR CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working an officer-involved shooting in Parsons, Tenn.
The current information said that as members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to take an individual into custody, for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired by the Deputy Marshals.
It happened on the 100 block of Gilbert Street.
No one was hit by the gunfire. Anthony Phoenix has been taken into custody and booked into the Decatur County Jail.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed, 2 injured, in West Tennessee shooting, police say
- Victim identified in double shooting near downtown barbershop, police say
- Man charged with murder after two bodies were dumped on Mississippi road
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}