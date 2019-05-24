  • TBI issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl reportedly taken by man after traffic stop in Tennessee

    Updated:

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 23-month-old girl who was reportedly taken by a man following a traffic stop.

    Authorities are searching for 1-year-old Octavia Shaw and the suspect – Matias Martinez, 37 – near Chattanooga, Tenn. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to TBI, Martinez reportedly took off on foot with the child following a traffic stop on Boyscout Road.

    Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories