The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 23-month-old girl who was reportedly taken by a man following a traffic stop.
Authorities are searching for 1-year-old Octavia Shaw and the suspect – Matias Martinez, 37 – near Chattanooga, Tenn.
According to TBI, Martinez reportedly took off on foot with the child following a traffic stop on Boyscout Road.
Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
🚨AMBER ALERT🚨: We need your help to find 23-month-old Octavia Shaw!— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 24, 2019
