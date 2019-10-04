TBI issues endangered child alert for 2 missing teens from Memphis

Agents with the TBI are searching for two missing teenagers from Memphis.
Angela Helm, 17, was last seen in Memphis on Sept. 1.
Authorities said Angela has a known medical condition and does not have her medication. She has ties to east Tennessee.
She's 5'4", 133 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said she was wearing light blue pajama pants and a white shirt.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents is also desperately searching for a missing 15-year-old.
Joseph Fitzgibbon was last seen in Memphis Sept. 1. He has a medical condition and does not have his medication.
Agents said Joesph is 5'5", 160 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.
Investigators believe if they are not currently together, they were together at one time.
If you have any information concerning Angela's whereabouts, contact the MPD at 901-528-2274 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
