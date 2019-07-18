  • TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 1-year-old boy in Tennessee

    PUTNAM CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 1-year-old boy who went missing from Putnam County. 

    According to TBI, 1-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo was last seen Wednesday with Margot Walker. 

    Investigators said Walker may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag B77-71L. 

    It is unclear what Walker’s relationship is to the child.

    Capo was described as 3-foot, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information regarding the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.

