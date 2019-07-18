TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 1-year-old boy in Tennessee

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 1-year-old boy who went missing from Putnam County.
According to TBI, 1-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo was last seen Wednesday with Margot Walker.
Investigators said Walker may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag B77-71L.
It is unclear what Walker’s relationship is to the child.
Capo was described as 3-foot, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find one-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo, missing from Putnam County. He was last seen earlier today with Margot Walker, who may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with TN tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with TN tag B77-71L. pic.twitter.com/LEAXYLIX7c— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 18, 2019
