TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 6-year-old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing 6-year-old.
According to the TBI, Kaydon Leach was last seen in Tallassee, Tenn. He went missing from the South Hummingbird Drive.
If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help, East Tennessee, to find this missing 6-year-old boy from Blount County. Kaydon Leach was last seen Monday evening in the area of South Hummingbird Drive in Tallassee.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 24, 2018
Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/6oODNB9r1y
