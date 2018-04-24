  • TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 6-year-old

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing 6-year-old. 

    According to the TBI, Kaydon Leach was last seen in Tallassee, Tenn. He went missing from the South Hummingbird Drive. 

    If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

