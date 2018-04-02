  • TBI issues endangered child alert for missing teen girl

    Updated:

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing teenager. 

    According to the TBI, Devin Skylar Hester has been missing since March 10. 

    Trending stories:

    She was last seen in Athens, Tennessee. 

    Police she is in the custody of multiple suspects who were involved in an attempted robbery. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    TBI issues endangered child alert for missing teen girl