TBI issues endangered child alert for missing teen girl

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing teenager.
According to the TBI, Devin Skylar Hester has been missing since March 10.
Trending stories:
- New Madison Hotel owner evicts Memphis family, sues family for $102,000
- Mid-South preacher arrested after being found in car with 16-year-old boy
- Teacher facing murder charges in 2016 gang retaliation killing of brother and sister
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Good morning. We're updating our Endangered Chidl Alert, as the requesting agency has informed us the child has a different middle name, and may go by 'Skye.'— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 2, 2018
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot her! pic.twitter.com/4MP2LooJOF
She was last seen in Athens, Tennessee.
Police she is in the custody of multiple suspects who were involved in an attempted robbery.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}