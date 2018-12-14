TBI: Man points gun at drivers overnight, killed by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A TBI investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis overnight. MPD told FOX13 a man was pointing a gun a motorist in Raleigh.
Investigators were called to the James Rd. and Homewood around 10:20 p.m., according to TBI.
Officers arrived on the scene and noticed the suspect was armed. Shots were fired, and the suspect was hit.
At this time, it's unknown if the suspect fired his weapon.
The officer was not injured.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1-year-old gets face, neck, and arm injures at Cordova daycare
- Threats emailed nationwide to schools, businesses, and more - including Memphis
- Man shot and killed while riding Bird scooter, according to neighbors
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police say the male suspect was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.
Details around the incident remain under investigation at this time.
The officer involved in the shooting will be routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
The officer will not be identified at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with FOX13 for updates on this incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}