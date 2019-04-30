0 TBI: Memphis woman arrested during child sex trafficking sting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a multi-agency effort led to a Memphis woman being arrested for child sex trafficking.

The TBI, the Brentwood Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Department of State were all involved in the arrest.

Police placed a number of fake advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex trafficking cases.

During the investigation, authorities learned of a website they did not know about, and when they went on to it, they saw advertisements for prostitution that seemed to show juveniles.

On Saturday night, the agencies conducted a sting at a Brentwood-area, which is near Nashville, hotel and responded to an advertisement.

Three juveniles and an adult arrived at the hotel.

"Two of the juveniles came to the hotel room with condoms and other items indicating an intent for sexual services," the report said.

At that point, officers detained all three juveniles and the adult driver, Taysha Dominque Jackson, who is from Memphis.

“We are committed to working with our partners to address human trafficking in Tennessee by holding buyers and traffickers accountable under some of the toughest laws in the nation,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “We will also do everything we can to help victims take their first brave steps toward becoming a survivor.”

Early Sunday morning, a TBI Agent charged Jackson with three counts of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and booked her into the Williamson County Jail on $9 million bond.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services took custody of the juveniles, who were all from the Memphis area.

