TBI releases official details on deadly officer-involved shooting in Bartlett

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a barricade situation took a deadly turn, family told FOX13. 

    According to family, Toby Bailey recently lost his job, a contract with a janitorial business, and was ex-con so he could not find work.

    He started drinking and eventually barricaded himself in his home on Stage Road near Covington Pike in Bartlett, family said.

    At some point, his wife called the police, and after they arrived, he threatened the officers. 

    His wife and children were able to get out of the house, then swat and family tried to convince him to come out of the house.

    SWAT officers from the Bartlett Police Department deployed tear gas into the home and entered the house at approximately 1:30 Wednesday morning.

    Police said they found Bailey inside the home and at least two officers fired their service weapons when Bailey raised a handgun in the direction of the officers.

    A third officer also shot and killed a Rottweiler inside the home.

    Paramedics pronounced Bailey deceased at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

    Family told FOX13 Bailey was a father of four. 

