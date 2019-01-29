0 TBI report for Sept. 2018 MPD officer-involved shooting in hands of Shelby Co. DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four months after a police-involved shooting of a 25-year-old Memphis man, the case is in the hands of the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation completed its work this month in the shooting of Martavious Banks.

In the immediate, the public won’t hear much from the district attorney’s office about this case; the report is not public.

But a team of four assistant DA’s are expected to be sifting through this case to see whether or not any of the officers involved in the shooting of Banks will or won’t face criminal charges.

“We’re just anxious to see what’s in that report just like the rest of the public,” said Arthur Horne III, a defense attorney for Banks.

TBI and the DA’s Office both confirmed to FOX13 the investigative report was handed over about 10 days ago.

The officer-involved shooting case from Sept. 2018 involves three Memphis Police officers and Banks.

MPD said Jamarcus Jeames remains relieved of duty pending the investigation; he fires the shots against Banks.

Officers had their body and in dash cameras turned off during the shooting.

“We’re done our own investigation, our own investigation and we want to see if what we found out if our investigation lines up with TBI’s,” said Horne III.

Per the DA’s Office, the case now goes to a team of four senior attorneys: the deputy district attorney, the administrative assistant for grand jury, the administrative assistant for the trial courts and the director of training.

If charges are filed, the TBI report and the full file won’t be public until one year after final judgment. If no charges - a decision letter and the TBI file would be expected to be released.

These policies are since 2015.

“I think there needs to be transparency,” said Horne III. “I think the public deserves that.”

Memphis Police said Monday the other two officers involved are currently working non-enforcement; desk duty.

Horne said his client, Banks, is going through therapy and is healing but has a long way to go.

“This is a long process for him to recover even anywhere near back to who he was prior to the incident,” said Horne III.



