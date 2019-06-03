TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Collierville.
According to the TBI, agents are responding to the scene on Valleywood Cove.
It's unclear what caused the shooting or the extent of the injuries.
Officers and agents are still on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
