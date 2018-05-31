0 TBI reviewing phone alerts following criticism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local state and federal law enforcement are continuing their search for Steven Wiggins. Police say he shot and killed a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy yesterday.

If you live in Tennessee, chances are your phone received two loud alerts on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert, which they are required to do whenever a member of law-enforcement is killed or seriously injured, and the violent suspect is on the run. The TBI has come under some criticism though for the content of the push alert.

Wendi Thomas, a journalist from Memphis, was one of many who provided feedback online to the TBI.

She was in her office Wednesday when her phone sounded the alarm.

“Emergency alert, Steven Wiggins armed and dangerous. W/M brown hair, and eyes 6' 1'' 220,” said Thomas, reading the screenshotted alert on her phone.

Hundreds of thousands of Tennessee residents read the same alert, and like Thomas, had unanswered questions.

“I think a lot of people in town were scared and nervous. We didn't know exactly who to look for. A 6’ 1’’ white guy with brown hair and eyes, that's a whole bunch of folks,” said Thomas.

Many people let the TBI know their feelings on social media.

One user wrote, “you sent that awful noise to every phone in the state and included no useful information.”

Another person tweeted, “Location and WHY you are looking for a person is needed.”

A student said, “we thought there was an active shooter on campus.”

“If the TBI sends out alerts that don't contain any sort of geographical information, people are going to start to ignore them. That's the exact thing with TBI does not want,” said Thomas.

A TBI spokesperson replied to many tweets, and said “they are looking to improve the system.”

They also clarified, that with Blue Alerts they are not able to include photos or links, and the alerts can only include 90 characters.

The Blue Alert is the result of a state law, and fortunately, Wednesday was the second time the TBI has had to issue one since the alerts were created in 2011.

In a statement to FOX13, a TBI spokesperson said:

“We do not claim to be perfect and recognize there is always room for improvement. Many have asked that we include a specific location…We appreciate that suggestion.”

While the TBI reviews their system internally, people in the state hope the alleged cop killer Steven Wiggins is captured quickly, and another Blue Alert is never needed. The TBI said the alerts are meant to make people aware, but they always want people to go online to local outlets or the TBI website to learn more information about the push alert.

