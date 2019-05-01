  • TBI searching for ‘endangered' 2-year-old girl, non-custodial mother

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an “endangered” 2-year-old girl.

    Investigators said Nevaeh Dockery, 2, was last seen on April 29 in Maryville, Tenn. with her non-custodial mother, Haley Dockery, 19.

    According to a release from officials, Nevaeh has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs 30 pounds and is 2-foot-8. Her mother has red hair, hazel eyes, weighs about 110 pounds and is 5-foot-3. 

    Investigators said there was no known clothing description or direction of travel.

    A "custodial interference warrant" has been issued for the child's mother, according to TBI.

    If you have seen either person, you are asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

