TBI searching for ‘endangered' teen girl in Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating an “endangered” teenage girl from Roane County.
Investigators said Haley Brandenburg, 17, was last seen in Rockwood, Tenn. on Tuesday.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Can you help us find this missing teenager from Roane County?— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 6, 2018
Haley Brandenburg is missing, has medical issues, and doesn’t have her medicine with her. If you spot her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! Please RT!
#Tennessee #Missing #MissingKids #TN #RoaneCounty pic.twitter.com/5AXhxQ25AU
Brandenburg has medical issues and doesn’t have her medicine with her, according to officials.
Brandenburg is listed at 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tremaine Wilbourn sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole
- Driver in stolen truck leaves Memphis 'due to being possessed by demons,' dies in crash
- Man rushed to hospital after shooting on major Memphis street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}