  • TBI searching for ‘endangered' teen girl in Tennessee

    Updated:

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating an “endangered” teenage girl from Roane County. 

    Investigators said Haley Brandenburg, 17, was last seen in Rockwood, Tenn. on Tuesday. 

    Brandenburg has medical issues and doesn’t have her medicine with her, according to officials. 

    Brandenburg is listed at 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt. 

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories