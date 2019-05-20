  • TBI searching for ‘endangered' teen girl in West Tennessee

    Updated:

    MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing “endangered” teen girl. 

    Investigators said Amiracle Myatt, 17, was last seen in Selmer possibly heading toward Hardin County, Tenn.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Myatt is described as 5-foot-1, 117 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. 

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories