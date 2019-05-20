MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing “endangered” teen girl.
Investigators said Amiracle Myatt, 17, was last seen in Selmer possibly heading toward Hardin County, Tenn.
Myatt is described as 5-foot-1, 117 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help locating 17-year-old Amiracle Myatt. She was last seen in Selmer possibly headed toward Hardin County. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/i9SWmAavnh— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 20, 2019
