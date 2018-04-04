  • TBI searching for missing 5-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a missing child who is non-verbal and autistic.

    Investigators said 5-year-old Joseph Daniels was last seen leaving his residence on Garners Creek Rd. in Dickson, Tennessee.

    A local agency says the missing child is also known as 'Joe Clyde' Daniels.

    Officers said Joseph is 4', weighs 65 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

    If you've seen Joseph, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    TBI searching for missing 5-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal

  • Headline Goes Here

    CBS says work needed on before Stormy Daniels interview airs