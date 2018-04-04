TBI searching for missing 5-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a missing child who is non-verbal and autistic.
Investigators said 5-year-old Joseph Daniels was last seen leaving his residence on Garners Creek Rd. in Dickson, Tennessee.
A local agency says the missing child is also known as 'Joe Clyde' Daniels.
Officers said Joseph is 4', weighs 65 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Please help us find this endangered child out of Dickson, TN. Joseph Daniels is non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen at his residence on Garners Creek Road in Dickson. If you see Joseph, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/tkKus4Ekif— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 4, 2018
If you've seen Joseph, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
