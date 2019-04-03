  • TBI searching for missing ‘endangered' 14-year-old girl

    Updated:

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an “endangered” 14-year-old girl.

    Rebecca Lasseter, 14, was last seen at her home in Spring City, Tenn. (Bledsoe County) on April 2. 

    According to TBI, Lasseter was wearing dark blue jeans, a red Nike hoodie, black Converse shoes, a black choker and a chain with the letter “R” pendant.

    Investigators said Lasseter is possibly with an unidentified adult male.

    She was described as 5-foot-5, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said Lasseter has a faint scar on her lip and a two-inch scar on her left collarbone.

    Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-447-2197. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories