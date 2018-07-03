TBI spokesman placed on leave for involvement in criminal case involving former director

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been placed on administrative leave.
The agency placed Michael Jones on paid leave on June 26, according to a release from the TBI.
The reasoning behind the paid leave is due to Jones’ “potential involvement in a criminal investigation concerning Jason Locke,” the release said.
Locke is the former acting director of the TBI, who “retired” as an investigation continued into allegations that he misused state funds.
David Rausch was sworn in as the new director following Locke’s retirement.
Locke’s wife, Kim Locke, sent emails to Gov. Bill Haslem’s office about her husband.
The emails allege that Locke used taxpayer money to carry on an affair with Sejal West of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services.
West was also placed on administrative leave.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
