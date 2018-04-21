0 TBI: Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn - The fatal shooting of a suspect by Memphis Police early Saturday morning is the now the focus of a TBI investigation.

It happened on Summer Avenue in the Berclair neighborhood. Memphis Police said officers were responding to calls of two people shot when the officer approached a man matching the description of the suspect.

UPDATE: the deceased suspect has been identified as the suspect responsible for two early morning shootings that occurred on Berclair Road near Tutwiler and Powell. https://t.co/YxW62LSj2A — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 21, 2018

MPD confirmed Saturday afternoon the suspect who was shot and killed by police was responsible for two shootings Saturday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Terrence Carlton, 25. As part of the ongoing search for relevant evidence, authorities have also located a firearm consistent with the weapon used in the overnight shootings. Authorities have also developed information leading to Carlton as the suspect in those incidents.

RELATED: Armed robbery suspect shot by Memphis police officer after "struggle," officer identified

Witnesses told FOX13 they did not hear gun shot but remember seeing officers performing CPR on a man lying on the ground.

"Is the shooting justified based on what the suspect did. If it is, then he brought it upon himself,” said Chris Fitzgerald.

The incident began when police responded to calls of two people shot on nearby Berclair Street. The first victim found at this apartment complex, the second one just down the street. Police said the gunmen had left.

"The officer involved spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description,” said TBI Spokesperson Josh Devine.

According to Devine, the officer told the man to stop and show his hands but he didn't. The suspect walked away, fell to the ground and got back up.

"In the process of getting up, reached for his waist and made a statement threatening the officers life. At that point, the officer produced his service weapon and fired at least twice,” said Devine.

FOX13 asked if TBI Investigators had located a weapon at the scene. Devine answered, "we have not recovered a weapon believed to have belonged to the suspect at this point.

Here's a portion of the statement from TBI:

Reportedly, the subject did not comply and attempted to leave the area. He then stumbled and fell to the ground. As he attempted to get up, the subject simultaneously reached for his waist and made a statement threatening the officer’s life, resulting in the officer firing his service weapon at least twice, striking the subject, who later died at Regional One Medical Center. No law enforcement officers sustained injury in the incident.

Click here to read the full statement from TBI.

#BreakingNews Here’s part of the update from @TBInvestigation about fatal shooting of suspect by @MEM_PoliceDept early this morning on Summer Ave. We are working to learn more details for @FOX13Memphis #Saturday pic.twitter.com/xSJjRM9G9D — Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) April 21, 2018

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigates all police fatal shooting in Shelby County. It could take months for the TBI to investigate what happened here. Once their probe is done, the findings will be turned over to the district attorney. The report will take into account statements from officers at the scene, video from a MPD Sky Cop camera and surveillance cameras attached to nearby businesses.

The TBI will also review the body cameras of the officer who fired his gun. Sources told FOX13, his is lieutenant known for reminding patrolman always to turn on their cameras when at a crime scene.

Memphis Mayor, Jim Strickland, issue the following statement:

I'm saddened by any loss of life and I send my condolences to the family. I'm praying for everyone involved.

I've spoken to Director Rallings and I know a thorough investigation will be conducted independently by the TBI, which is protocol.

Memphis Police told FOX13 the officer has been relieved of duty, pending an investigation. The victim has not been identified until his family has been notified.

We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

TBI Agents are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting on Summer Avenue in Memphis.



Media: PIO @TBIJoshDeVine is en route and will provide a briefing on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hhyqpRPQag — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 21, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.