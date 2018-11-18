TBI: Tennessee man arrested, wanted for raping 16-month-old baby

UPDATE: 11/18
According to the TBI, Simon Porter has been captured.
Officers said Porter was located and arrested in Scottsboro, Alabama.
Here’s a photo taken by Scottsboro, Alabama police shortly after Simon Porter was captured. We appreciate the hard work of all the agencies involved in the search for Porter! pic.twitter.com/BS8BW2XZ2l— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) - The Lawrenceburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man they said raped a 16-month-old baby.
Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for the aggravated rape of a baby boy. Porter is now on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List.
Lawrenceburg Police said the incident happened on Nov. 10. The child is still hospitalized at Vanderbilt's children's hospital.
RELATED: Middle Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old baby, police say
Porter is believed to be driving a 1997 Chevrolet S10 with a red tailgate and Tennessee license plate number 3G26Z9.
The suspect is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall who weighs 260 pounds with reddish blonde hair. He has hazel eyes and wears glasses.
Police say Porter has connections across middle Tennessee in Giles County and White House and connections in northern Alabama.
Anyone who sees Porter is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}