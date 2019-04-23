TBI: Victim identified, suspect arrested after deadly double shooting in Ripley, Tennessee

Investigators have identified the man killed and an arrest has been made after a double shooting in Ripley, Tennessee.
Officers have determined William Black was shot and killed Sunday evening in a home on Church Street.
Another visitor at the home was critically wounded on the scene. The critically wounded visitor was airlifted to Regional One.
During the investigation, Terry Johnson was identified as the person responsible for the shootings.
Johnson turned himself into the Lauderdale County Jail on Monday. He’s charged with second-degree murder and one count attempted second-degree murder.
The TBI was called to help in the investigation because the Ripley Police department is such a small department.
He has a $350,000 bond.
