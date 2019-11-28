0 TDH joins efforts to end HIV epidemic in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Health is working to help end the HIV epidemic in Tennessee.

There are about 18,000 people that live with HIV and 760 of them are newly diagnosed in 2018, according to a release.

"While Tennessee's rate of new HIV diagnoses is similar to the national rate, some areas of our state still see rates far beyond the national average," said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

"We continue to employ new tools and proven strategies to address this health challenge, and with focused efforts and commitment from Tennesseans, we can end this epidemic."

Undetectable Equals Untransmittable, or U=U, is the campaign that promotes the message that individuals with HIV who get medication, achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus.

The message is vital to combating HIV-related stigma and to empower people to enter and remain engaged in their HIV care.

TDH leads the way by becoming one of the first state health departments in the south to become a U=U community partner.

To learn more about U=U, visit the website.

"The most important thing someone living with HIV can do to stay healthy and prevent transmission of HIV is to be treated with medications on an ongoing basis," said Pamela Talley, MD, MPH, medical director of the TDH HIV/STD/Viral Hepatitis section.

"The science is clear. Numerous studies have shown that people living with HIV who take their medications as prescribed and get and keep an undetectable viral load have effectively no risk of transmitting HIV."

The number of people who live with HIV in the south, are nearly half the people living with in the United States.

Other regions of the U.S. have seen a decline in the rate of new HIV diagnoses over the last several years, rates among southern states have remained stable, the release stated.

The release said, those who test negative for HIV and are sexually active can stay negative through proven prevention methods.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

One prevention is taking your daily medication known as "PrEP," which can reduce transmission of the virus to HIV-negative people by up to 99 percent.

TDH continues to expand PrEP availability and use across the state. If you need to find a prescriber, visit the website.

Tennesseans can play their role in ending the HIV epidemic by knowing their HIV status. Almost half of all new HIV transmission occurs among people who are unaware they have the virus, the release said.

TDH said testing is the first step to maintaining a healthy life and to reduce the spread of HIV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends every person over the age of 13 should be tested for HIV at least once.

You can find free and confidential HIV testing at the local health department or by visiting the CDC website.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.