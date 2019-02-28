0 TDOT allotted 'reasonable amount of time' to fill potholes, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cold temperatures are being forecasted overnight. The temperatures will cause more potholes in the city of Memphis.

However, getting potholes permanently fixed on state roads can take longer than you might imagine.

It is because Tennessee law allows the Tennessee Department of Transportation a reasonable amount of time to make repairs.

So, what is a "reasonable amount of time?"

A steel plate has been covering a pot hole on Poplar Avenue as a temporary fix for a week. You run over it. You hear it. You hold your breath.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 talked to the tire shop just across the street. They claim, just like the pot hole below, the plate is damaging cars.

FOX13 focused on the temporarily fixed pothole on Poplar Avenue and Reece.

It is covered with a metal plate placed on the spot last week Wednesday.

The tire shop across the street told FOX13 customers have hit it and feared damage to their cars.

"They hit that metal sheet in the road and they thought they had blown out their tire," said LaKisa Vaughn, manager of Gateway Tire and Service Center.

Vaughn told FOX13 the repairs can be expensive.

"In a lot of cases, the rim to replace or repair can cost up to $175 to $250," said Vaughn.

FOX13 wanted to know why TDOT is taking so long to permanently repair the road hazard. A spokesperson emailed FOX13 to answer that question.

TDOT can use a "reasonable amount of time" and that varies depending on the weather and severity of the pothole.

"As you know, we are in pothole season and the weather plays a huge part of creating and fixing them. We will monitor the area and add additional cold mix as needed," the statement read.

TDOT has only paid one driver in three years out of the more than 120 claims filed against the state for damage done to cars because of potholes or other road hazards.

"The only solution is to fill them. There is nothing else that is going to actually help, keep the car from being damaged than filling the hole itself," said Vaughn.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.