Teach 901 holding job fair

Teachers who are looking a for a job might be in luck.
There's a job fair tomorrow, June 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Teach 901 is looking for teachers, principals, and other personnel for the upcoming school year
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
It's happening at Crosstown Concourse on Concourse avenue.
You can find the application here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}