  • Teach 901 holding job fair

    Teachers who are looking a for a job might be in luck. 

    There's a job fair tomorrow, June 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Teach 901 is looking for teachers, principals, and other personnel for the upcoming school year

    It's happening at Crosstown Concourse on Concourse avenue. 

    You can find the application here. 
     

     

