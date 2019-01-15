  • Teach901 job fair seeking local educators

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you're an educator looking for a new opportunity, get ready for the first Teach901 job fair of 2019.

    The fair will be held Tuesday, February 5 at the Crosstown Concourse on the fourth floor of the Central Atrium.

    Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m.

    The Teach901 job fair will connect you with job recruiters from public, charter, and parochial schools in Memphis.

    New and experienced teachers are encouraged to attend.

    If you're a recent college graduate or senior, you're also encouraged to attend.

    You can register in advance by going to teach901.com/hiring-events/.

