Teacher accused of secretly filming girls in school locker room

A middle school teacher is accused of secretly taping girls in the locker room, according to the law enforcement.
Micah Macacy Wilbanks, who is a history teacher and boys’ basketball coach at Kossuth Middle School, was arrested on Wednesday. Alcorn County investigators were responding to reports that the 29-year-old was secretly recording female students in the basketball locker room.
When investigators arrived, they placed Wilbanks under arrest for suspicion of public intoxication. The teacher was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
He was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. The investigation into the allegations that he was secretly filming students is “ongoing.”
Investigators said a probable cause hearing is required because Wilbanks is a teacher and was on duty at the time the alleged crime took place.
FOX13 reached out to the Alcorn County Schools superintendent for comment. We were told they are not releasing a statement because the investigation is ongoing.
FOX13’s Tom Dees spoke to a mother whose son was a student in Wilbanks’ history class. Hear her surprising reaction to the arrest on FOX13 News at 5.
