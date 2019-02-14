Teacher arrested, accused of assaulting student with autism at Memphis middle school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teacher was arrested after being accused of assaulting a middle school student with autism, according to police and district officials.
Police said the child’s mother was picking him up from Treadwell Middle School around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2018 when she noticed a “large bruise on his left ear.”
When she asked the child what happened, he said his teacher – Katherine Brooks, 61 – pulled on his ear during class.
The child’s mother then confronted the teacher and school principal regarding the incident, police said.
During that conversation, Brooks said she was pulling on the boy’s ear “simply playing a game” with him.
In a statement from the principal, he said he heard the child screaming around 1:30 p.m. that day.
When he looked inside the room, the principal said he “observed the victim sitting in his desk and did not appear to be in distress.”
The child’s mother confirmed he was diagnosed with autism.
