Teacher at center of explicit video passed around high school cleared of wrongdoing, police say

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - FOX13 is continuing to investigate after an explicit video of a Horn Lake High School teacher was passed around the school. 

    In August, FOX13 reported she was no longer an employee of the school system. 

    Investigators said there was no evidence of an inappropriate relationship with any of her students.

    The pictures had been shared by a former adult partner and that ex shared them with others -- ultimately landing in students' possession.

    There is no evidence of criminal behavior, according to Horn Lake Police Department.

    We do know that as soon as the teacher found out students were passing around the video she self-reported it to the police. 

    According to police, the only way there could be charges against her ex is if the former teacher herself filed those charges. 

    So far that has not happened. 

