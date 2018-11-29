Teacher caught on video yelling racial slur while trying to stop fight at local high school

BYHALIA, Miss. - A teacher was caught on camera yelling a racial slur while trying to stop a fight at a high school in Mississippi.
Marshall County School officials confirmed that the video was recorded inside of Byhalia High School.
The incident happened two weeks before Thanksgiving break.
During the fight, you can hear the teacher yelling for others to stop the fight. At one point, the teacher yelled for someone to “get the (expletive).”
“Hey! Hey you, get him! Get him! Get the (expletive)!” the teacher said in the video.
Superintendent Lela Hale told FOX13 the district has a strict policy against fighting and that all of the students and the teacher have been dealt with.
However, Hale would not elaborate on what disciplinary actions have been taken.
