Teacher charged with secretly filming girls in local school locker room

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    KOSSUTH, Miss. - A Mississippi teacher has formally been charged after he was secretly filming girls in a local school locker room. 

    Micah Macay Wilbanks, who is a history teacher and boys’ basketball coach at Kossuth Middle School, has been formally charged with five counts of Secretly Photographing For Lewd Purpose in relation to secretly videoing in the Kossuth Middle School Girls Basketball locker room.

    Wilbanks, 29, was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia last week at Kossuth Middle School while at work. Now, he's been officially charged with filming girls in a local school.

    Wilbanks remains in the Alcorn County Jail on a total of $125,000.00 bond.

    FOX13's Tom Dees is talking with parents about the latest charges against Wilbanks. See a full report, on FOX13 News at 5.

