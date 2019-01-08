0 Teacher pay raises a top priority for Mississippi lawmakers

A teacher pay raise appears to be in the works as the Mississippi 2019 legislature starts its session tomorrow in Jackson.

Governor Phil Bryant is calling for $50 million in funds to be used for teacher pay raises over the next two years.

That would equal to about $1,500 a teacher.

Corinth Schools Superintendent Lee Childress said any amount would help.

Childress told FOX13 he doesn’t know what final dollar amount the legislature will settle on, he is just glad they are considering a pay raise for schoolteachers.

“Teachers work hard every day providing our children with educational services, and they certainly need to be paid for what they are doing,” Childress said.

Childress said he likes the talk he is hearing coming out of Jackson.

“Mississippi teachers’ salaries continue to lag the Southeastern Region and the nation,” he said. “I think it would make us more competitive by keeping teachers here in the ranks in Mississippi.”

Childress told FOX13 that he believes a raise could also help keep more veteran teachers in the classrooms in Mississippi.

“We have many teachers in the system that may be looking at retirement, but an increase in pay might cause them to work a few extra years, and that would be beneficial to the school districts and to the children,” said Childress.

The average pay for teachers in Mississippi was about $42,000 in 2018. The national average was $59,000.

New York had the highest teacher salaries, averaging $81,000, according to Education Week.

