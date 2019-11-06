Teacher uses Lizzo song to teach kids they're great

PITTSBURG, Calif. - An California teacher is using a Lizzo song to teach kids they're great, according to a report from FOX10 in San Francisco.
Pittsburg Unified School District teacher Dorothy Mallari was not shy while blasting a rewritten version of the song, "Truth Hurts," in front of her class recently. As Mallari danced on the tables and belted out the peppy tune, her students sang and rocked along with her, FOX10 reported.
