Teachers and students are getting ready for the first day of school in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Students in DeSoto County are preparing for the big day when they head back to class, but teachers have been getting the classroom ready for days.
Teachers are busy putting the last-minute touches on their classrooms before the first day.
"When you teach, you have a responsibility to be the best you can be. You are teaching the next generation," said local art teacher Merrileigh Rutherford.
Miss. Rutherford is busy decorating her classroom with posters and artwork.
"I like to display student's art so that students who think they can't do art can see that it can be done."
Southaven High Principal Shane Jones told us many teachers are feeling anticipation for the first day of school.
"We are ready, and we are excited about the first of the year. It always brings excitement, and we are going to welcome about 1,850 students tomorrow. We are excited to get started," said Principal Jones.
Teachers at Southaven High School have spent last Friday, Monday, and Tuesday in professional development classes, meetings, and preparing their classrooms for the school year.
