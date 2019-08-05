0 Teachers return to local school, surprised to see volunteer group painted classroom walls

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - The teachers are back in school in Marshall County, with students coming back on Wednesday.

Students at HW Byers Elementary School are coming back to freshly painted classrooms thanks to a faith-based volunteer group. And as FOX13 found out, it was a massive undertaking.

The first coat of paint went on five weeks ago. Thirteen classrooms at HW Byers have been painted just as the teacher ordered.

"This school is in our community and when the Lord says go and when the Lord says go it starts right there where you are, and this is home for us and we just wanted to wrap our arms around this school."

Sarah Preciado is with the church-based group "Love is Action." They just finished painting half the rooms just as the teachers wanted them.

Principal Bobby Sims was stunned.

"They have come into the school and into the building and gotten involved and have helped do something that is important – not just for the community, but for the students and teachers," Sims said.

The group painted 13 rooms this summer, which is half of the total rooms in the school. They intend to paint the others when kids are not there during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

They have also adopted classrooms and intend to help with any needs in the classrooms.

"At the beginning of the year is where you get a lot of interest in how can I help, but throughout the year is where those needs continue to arise," Sims said.

Love is Action told FOX13 they have gotten many volunteers from local churches to help with the painting of classrooms.

