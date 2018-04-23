Teacher's school messaging app hacked, sexual photos sent to students

A local school district is investigating after explicit photos were sent to parents and students.
In a press release, Fayette County Public Schools said the teacher's Remind account, an application used to message and parents and students, and his personal email were hacked.
Someone then sent sexual photos on the app.
According to Fayette County Public Schools, police have gotten involved.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted and an investigation is underway to determine the origin and sender of the content. If there was a violation of the Use of the Internet (FCPS policy 4.406), the person responsible will be disciplined according to school board policy. If it is determined that criminal activity has taken place, the person responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
FOX13's Jeremy Pierre is digging into this story and will have a full update tonight on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
